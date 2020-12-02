Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39.

