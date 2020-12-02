Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,621,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,307,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $240.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $241.25.

