Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $305,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,038,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,774,000 after purchasing an additional 842,770 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.