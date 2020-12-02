Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

