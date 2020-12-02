Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

