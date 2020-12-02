Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 34,092 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 120,865 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000.

NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

