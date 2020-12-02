Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7,020.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.