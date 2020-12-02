Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.14 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

