Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 42,682 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

