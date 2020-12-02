Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,945 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,552,000 after buying an additional 254,425 shares during the period.

BATS PTNQ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

