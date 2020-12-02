Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 602 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $14,087,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

NYSE:PM opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

