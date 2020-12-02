Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 886 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Square by 123.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.22.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,192 shares of company stock valued at $156,244,407 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.