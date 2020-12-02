Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $186.18 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.81.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

