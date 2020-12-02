Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 113,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

IGM opened at $338.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day moving average of $299.69. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $183.27 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.