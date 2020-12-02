Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

