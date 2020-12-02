Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

VXF opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.42. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $156.59.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

