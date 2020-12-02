Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

VGT stock opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.69. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $340.74.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

