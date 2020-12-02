Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period.

Shares of HEZU stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

