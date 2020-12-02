Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,334,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $217.21 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $218.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

