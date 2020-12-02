Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.74. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $64.42.

