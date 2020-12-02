Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after buying an additional 1,310,231 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 833.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after buying an additional 610,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Church & Dwight by 223.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after buying an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

