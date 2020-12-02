Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

IWS opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

