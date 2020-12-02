Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

UNP opened at $202.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

