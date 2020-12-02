Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 656.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 532.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 67,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

