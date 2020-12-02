Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 883,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,901,000 after buying an additional 447,304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 83,651 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 82,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

