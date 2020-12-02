Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $497,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,937,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

