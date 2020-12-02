Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

