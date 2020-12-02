Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

