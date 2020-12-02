Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 230.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 89.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $57,128,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $39,857,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

