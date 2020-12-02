Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.4959 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

