Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 149,236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

