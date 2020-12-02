Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

