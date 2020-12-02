Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXF. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 125.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000.

FXF opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $101.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.82.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

