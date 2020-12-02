Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 18,046 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $275,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $91,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

