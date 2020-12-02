Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 18,983 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ares Capital by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

