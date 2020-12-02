Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

