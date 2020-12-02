Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $400.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $405.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.66.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

