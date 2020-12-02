Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after acquiring an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,102,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $404.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.43 and a 200 day moving average of $337.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $406.68. The firm has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.