Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $108.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.