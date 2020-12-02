Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 27,056 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

