Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.32.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

