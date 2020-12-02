Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 447,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $65.68.

