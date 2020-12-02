Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 258 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 195.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,765,000 after purchasing an additional 596,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 141.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 516,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.68.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,439 shares of company stock worth $10,772,177 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $219.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.