Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,913 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 493,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 80.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,490 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 87.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 132.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 204,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,560 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,880 shares of company stock worth $282,994. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.