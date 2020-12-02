Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 812 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after buying an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after buying an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $136.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 75,700 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $9,061,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 767,276 shares of company stock valued at $97,051,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

