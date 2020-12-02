Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $168.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

