Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,401 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after purchasing an additional 126,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,021,000 after acquiring an additional 29,519 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 227,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

