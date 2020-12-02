Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,127 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

