Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,471 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,208,000 after acquiring an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after buying an additional 700,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,464,000 after buying an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 509,784 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

