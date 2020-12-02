Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 961 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE opened at $285.88 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.10.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

